Beverly C. Schultz
Elmhurst, IL - Beverly C. Schultz, 89, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence in Elmhurst, IL. Beverly was born on November 12, 1930 to Marion Sobieck and Joseph Burke, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She grew up in a large family and was the fourth of twelve children. Beverly married Robert Schultz, in Milwaukee, WI, on June 21, 1952. They lived together in Milwaukee, where they raised their son, Ricky. Bob and Bev were married for nearly 60 years at Robert's time of passing. Together they enjoyed dancing, bowling, and doting on their grandchildren. They also loved to travel and had many adventures including trips to Egypt, Israel, Peru, and Italy, just to name a few. Beverly lived a life filled with hobbies including reading, canning, knitting, and quilting. She was also an avid gardener and was known for her beautiful flower gardens surrounding their home. After retiring to Mesa, Arizona, Bev continued to find joy in her craftwork and added ceramics to her already long list of talents. In Mesa, Beverly also found a passion in volunteering at a local grade school where she enjoyed doing crafts, singing songs, and going on field trips with the students and their teacher, her dear friend, Mickey. In 2012, Beverly moved to Illinois to live closer to her grandchildren. During that time, she continued to enjoy crafts, reading, spending time with family, and traveling with her grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her son Rick Schultz of Wisconsin; 3 grandchildren: Michele Schultz of DeKalb, Il, Jeremy (Chrissy) Schultz of Elmhurst, Il, and Angela (Carlos) Schultz of Zion, Il; and 8 great grandchildren: Samantha Schultz, Jessica Townsend, Tessa, Maya, and Ella Schultz, Desiree and Trevian Cook, and Elin Ford. She is also survived by one sister, Sharon Koskie; five sisters in law: Ruth Burke, Janet Dziuba, Kathy (Bill) Szymanski, Joyce (Bill) Sutton, and Diane (Tony) Klemm; two brothers in law, Wayne (Paulette) Schultz, and Joe Huberty; and many nieces and nephewBeverly was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and ten siblings: Lois (Norbert) Pfingsten, Bernice (Wencil "Jim") Johanek, Patricia (Alvin) Petasek, Shirley Alligood, Donald (Dorothy) Burke, Michael Burke, and Eugene "Boonie" (Vicki) Burke, Jeannie Burke, Caroline "Pee Wee" Huberty, and an infant brother. Bev will always be remembered as a loving family member and a devoted, caring wife. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Beverly's husband died of Parkinson's and this is a cause that continues to be important to our family. www.michaeljfox.org