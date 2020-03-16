|
Beverly Casperson
Green Bay - Beverly A. Casperson 83 of Green Bay passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home with her children by her side. She was born on June 14, 1936, to the late Bernard and Florence (Marineau) Lang in Marinette and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1954. Beverly married Clifford Casperson in 1956 and had five children together; later divorcing in 1974. She had worked in the food service profession for over 65 years. She managed the Hot Lunch Program for the Catholic schools in the Marinette area and retired as a Certified Registered Dietary Director in Nutrition and Management from Encompass Daycare; which was a pride of her working career. Beverly was a speed reader and enjoyed reading nutrition and medical books. She also loved the outdoors, raising plants from seed, and maintaining the family's seven cemetery plots for over 65 years. Beverly loved spending holidays with family. Bev's highest priority was to raise her children the way her parents raised her: properly, unselfish, respectful, and together.
Beverly is survived by sons: Michael (Chris), Terry, Kim (Rose), and Jeff all of Green Bay; grandchildren: Kurtis, Taylor, Erik, Adam, Elizabeth, Jamie, Amy, Jacob, Jonah; eleven great grandchildren; brother, Bernie (Libbie) Lang of Menominee; sister in law, Deanna Lang of Marinette; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins of the extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn; sister, Nancy Lord; brother, James; grandson, Paul Lear; granddaughter, Leslie Casperson; nephew, Jim Lord; niece, Rachelle Lang; uncle, Edward Lang.
Graveside services will be held at Forest Home Cemetery on Wednesday, March 18th at 1pm. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020