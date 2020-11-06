1/1
Beverly D. (Naniot) Babiash
1941 - 2020
Beverly D. (Naniot) Babiash

Green Bay - Beverly D. (Naniot) Babiash, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born August 25, 1941 in Green Bay to Clarence and Lorayne (Wyman) Naniot.

Bev was a 1959 graduate of Green Bay West High School. She was employed at Sureway stores in the Green Bay area and this is where she met the love of her life, Francis "Bud" Babiash. They married on January 23, 1960.

Bev managed her family's horse farm until 1979. She and Bud began operating the Weatherwood Supper Club in Mountain, WI. Together they ran the Weatherwood until their retirement in 2002. Bev greatly enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she was so proud of.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Peter Reich, Green Bay; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jeanne Babiash, West Salem, WI; three grandchildren and their spouses, Matt and Katy Babiash, Waupun; Michelle Babiash and Adam McQue, West Salem; Paige and Eddie Smudde, Onalaska; six great-grandchildren, Ryann Babiash, Alexis Babiash, Camden Babiash, Clayton Babiash, Max Smudde and Emma Smudde; four brothers and their spouses, Wynn and Nancy Naniot, Dennis and Sue Naniot, David and Chris Naniot and James Naniot; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Bud" Babiash; a son, Francis S. Babiash, Jr.; her parents, Clarence and Lorayne (Wyman) Naniot.

The family will have a private family service at Blaney Funeral Home with Sr. Pat Clement CSJ officiating. Please call the funeral home, (920) 494-7447 for time of the service. All in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Inurnment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHom.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Bev Babiash's family and they will be forwarded on.

A memorial fund has been established in Bev's name.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
