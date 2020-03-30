|
|
Beverly Dana
Kewaunee -
Beverly A. Dana, 90, of Kewaunee, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 29th, 2020.
Beverly graduated from Marinette High School in the late 1940s. She then met Frederick "Fritz" Dana, of Kewaunee, after he returned from five years of service in the Air Force. They were united in marriage on October 28th, 1950 at St. Anthony Church in Marinette. After years in the Amberg area they moved to Kewaunee where they raised three children Mike, Scott, and Debbie Dana. She eventually gained a beloved granddaughter, Dana Ihlenfeldt, who she was a caregiver of and best friend to. She worked at the Kewaunee School District until retirement where she gained lifelong friendships with staff and students.
She greatly enjoyed reading, gardening, and crafting. She looked forward to each holiday as an opportunity to cook and bake for the family she hosted in her decorated home.
Beverly's kind heart will be dearly missed by her children; a granddaughter; brother-in-law, Dale Axtell; step-mother, Delores Seifert; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Beverly has reunited with her parents, Ernest "Patti" and Bernice (Bruette) Jean; sisters, Elaine Axtell and Wanda Burgess; and husband.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID-19 safety, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A private service for family will be held by Buchanan Funeral Home in Kewaunee. Beverly's final resting place will be Riverview Cemetery in Kewaunee. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.buchananfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020