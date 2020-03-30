Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Dana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Dana


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Dana Obituary
Beverly Dana

Kewaunee -

Beverly A. Dana, 90, of Kewaunee, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 29th, 2020.

Beverly graduated from Marinette High School in the late 1940s. She then met Frederick "Fritz" Dana, of Kewaunee, after he returned from five years of service in the Air Force. They were united in marriage on October 28th, 1950 at St. Anthony Church in Marinette. After years in the Amberg area they moved to Kewaunee where they raised three children Mike, Scott, and Debbie Dana. She eventually gained a beloved granddaughter, Dana Ihlenfeldt, who she was a caregiver of and best friend to. She worked at the Kewaunee School District until retirement where she gained lifelong friendships with staff and students.

She greatly enjoyed reading, gardening, and crafting. She looked forward to each holiday as an opportunity to cook and bake for the family she hosted in her decorated home.

Beverly's kind heart will be dearly missed by her children; a granddaughter; brother-in-law, Dale Axtell; step-mother, Delores Seifert; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Beverly has reunited with her parents, Ernest "Patti" and Bernice (Bruette) Jean; sisters, Elaine Axtell and Wanda Burgess; and husband.

Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID-19 safety, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A private service for family will be held by Buchanan Funeral Home in Kewaunee. Beverly's final resting place will be Riverview Cemetery in Kewaunee. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.buchananfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -