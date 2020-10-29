Beverly J. (Hansen) HollBeverly Jean (Hansen) Holl passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. She was born January 4, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Elmer and Alice (Jewell) Hansen.Beverly attended Gillett High School graduating in 1960. She then worked at the IBM Training Center and later went on to work for A.C. Nielsen, Green Bay Food, Prange Way and finally IDS.On November 6, 1965, she married James Holl at Bethel Lutheran Church, Gillett, WI. They honeymooned driving around Lake Superior. They were blessed with a loving daughter Denise and a wonderful son Dan.Beverly was an avid gardener, homemaker and Packer fan.Survivors include her husband Jim, daughter Denise Holl, son Dan and his wife Bonnie and Special Grandson Nathan Holl. Brothers Gary (Judy) Hansen, Powers, MI, Allen (Joan) Hansen, Hartford, WI, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Cremation has taken place and Beverly will be laid to rest in Fort Howard Cemetery.The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, especially Dr. Salam, Rennes Health & Rehab Center and Unity Hospice. The family would also like to thank all of the friends and neighbors for all of their help during this trying time.She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.