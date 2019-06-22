|
Beverly J. Meeuwsen
Kingsford - Beverly J. Meeuwsen, 92, of Kingsford, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Evergreen Assisted Living.
She was born February 4, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of the late Mel and Hazel (Pederson) Anderson. Bev graduated from East DePere High School in 1945 and went on to earn an Associates Degree. She married Joseph G. Meeuwsen on June 12, 1948 in DePere, WI. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2012. Bev was employed as an Administrative Secretary for the East DePere School District for many years, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge. Family was her number one priority and she enjoyed nothing more than time spent with them.
Bev is survived by four children, Terry (Andy) Friedrich of Chesapeake, VA, Judie (Jim) Harvey of Raleigh, NC, Joe (Carrie) Meeuwsen of Iron Mountain and Peter Meeuwsen (Joan Jarstad) of Suamico, WI; 16 grandchildren, Drew Friedrich, Tory Breland, J.P. Friedrich, Tyler Friedrich, Alysa Beaumont, Zoya Stoudenmire, Sophia Friedrich, Jennifer Mayo, Justin Harvey, Megan Guindon, John Meeuwsen, Lexi Meeuwsen, Jake Meeuwsen, Boris Meeuwsen, Peter Meeuwsen and Rhiannon Meeuwsen; nine great grandchildren, Isabella, Drew, J.J., Sydney, Zarena, Campbell, Jackson, Cedric & Veda; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in Beverly's memory to orphanspromise.org
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to all the staff at Evergreen Assisted Living for the loving care and assistance they gave Bev over the years.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Beverly J. Meeuwsen online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home with the arrangements
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2019