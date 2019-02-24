Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Green Bay - Beverly VanMunn, age 95, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born May 6, 1923 to the late Edgar and Freda (Bassail) Smith. Beverly was a homemaker that enjoyed spending time cooking, traveling, and gardening. Beverly and her late husband, Henry, were members of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Green Bay.

She is survived by her son, Patrick (Doris) VanMunn; grandchildren: Amy (Casey) and Kelly (Eric); four great-grandchildren; siblings: William, Marvella, Gloria and Carol (Edward); and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry VanMunn; daughter, Jan Boice; parents; brother-in-law, Joseph; and siblings: Arnold and Ellis.

There will be a time of visitation held from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere. Entombment will take place in Allouez Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
