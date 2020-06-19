Beverly J. Westcott
De Pere - Beverly J. Westcott, 84, lifelong resident of De Pere, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere with date and time to be announced. A complete obituary will be published at that time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.