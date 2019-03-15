Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jean "Bev" Anderson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Jean "Bev" Anderson Obituary
Beverly "Bev" Jean Anderson

Green Bay - Beverly "Bev" Jean Anderson, 75, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1944, in Shawano, WI to Elmer and Elma (Specht) Folkman.

Bev married John Anderson on April 12, 1997. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2005. She worked at the Out-of-Town Club and the Stein, as a dishwasher. Bev had the knack for remembering everyone's birthday. She enjoyed reading and watching television.

She is survived by her brothers, Dewey (Shirley) Folkman, Bill (Florence) Folkman, and Jim (Kathy) Folkman; a brother-in-law, Bob Buntrock; special friend, Genrose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Elaine (Ruben) Buchholz, and Arly Buntrock; and a niece, Jolene Beaudoin.

Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Robert Nooker officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now