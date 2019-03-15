|
Beverly "Bev" Jean Anderson
Green Bay - Beverly "Bev" Jean Anderson, 75, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1944, in Shawano, WI to Elmer and Elma (Specht) Folkman.
Bev married John Anderson on April 12, 1997. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2005. She worked at the Out-of-Town Club and the Stein, as a dishwasher. Bev had the knack for remembering everyone's birthday. She enjoyed reading and watching television.
She is survived by her brothers, Dewey (Shirley) Folkman, Bill (Florence) Folkman, and Jim (Kathy) Folkman; a brother-in-law, Bob Buntrock; special friend, Genrose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Elaine (Ruben) Buchholz, and Arly Buntrock; and a niece, Jolene Beaudoin.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Robert Nooker officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019