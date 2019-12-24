|
Beverly "Bev" Kroll
De Pere - Beverly "Bev" A. Kroll, 89, De Pere, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry Street. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dave Hatch officiating. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019