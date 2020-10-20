Beverly LeFevre
Kewaunee - Beverly J. LeFevre, 90, Kewaunee, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1930 to the late John and Frieda (Hoffman) Schneider. On August 28, 1948 Beverly married George LeFevre, he preceded her in death on April 20, 2007. She spent her life as a homemaker and working side by side with George on the family farm. Bev enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, gardening, baking, canning and taking care of her many grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her children, Charlotte (Wally) Pardowski, Paul (Debbie) LeFevre, Timothy (Joan) LeFevre, Jayne (Dale) Boulanger, Rosemary (Mark) Reeve, Karen (Don) Ericson, Andy (Sue) LeFevre; daughter-in-law, Sharon LeFevre; 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rose LeFevre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, John and Frieda Schneider; children Daniel and Tom LeFevre; brother, Arno (Marilyn) Schneider; father- and mother-in-law, George and Eva LeFevre; brothers-in-law, Rodger (Bernice) LeFevre, Joe (Gerri) LeFevre, and Sam LeFevre.
Friends may call at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco, from 4-8 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and again on Friday morning from 10-11 am. Funeral Service will take place at 11 am at the funeral home with Bob Steiner officiating. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
The family would like to thank the staff of unity hospice for all of the care and compassion given to Beverly in her final days.