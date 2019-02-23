|
Beverly Margaret (Watermolen) Trudell
Green Bay - Beverly Margaret (Watermolen) Trudell, 85, went to meet her parents in Heaven surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Wayzata, MN, after a long fight against Alzheimer's. She was born in Green Bay, WI on May 25, 1933.
An accomplished poet, and many times published, Beverly Trudell, recently published her first novel, Love Me Once More, which she wrote in the 80's. She was also an accomplished equestrian jumper and competitor in her younger years.
Beverly's passions included her Christian faith where she was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; her family, dogs, especially Shelties; horses, bingo and her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.
Beverly's many other accomplishments include being a single mother and primary caregiver to three wonderful, loving children, a Carmelite Nun, a Eucharistic Minister, Catechism teacher and dog breeder. Her loves were the Packers games, a good horse show, family gatherings and trips, cooking, poetry, piano playing and singing. She was a strong-willed woman that would not back down from life's challenges.
Beverly is survived by her three children, Nancy Bly Slakter (spouse, Mark Slakter), Allan J. Bly (spouse, Stacey Bly), and Adrian Trudell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Austin Bly, James Bly, Jack Bly and Elizabeth Bly. She is also survived by her three sisters, Marlene Allen, Donna Fialko and Anna Poplin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Trudell; her father, Norbert W. Watermolen; and her mother, Una Watermolen.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., from Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019