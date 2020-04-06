|
|
Beverly Mary Fonferek
Green Bay - Beverly Mary Fonferek, 72, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5th, shortly after midnight. She was born August 30, 1947. She received her diploma from Mishicot High School and went to college to earn a Beautician Certificate. Beverly continued her education by becoming an LPN. On September 9, 1972, she married Milt Fonferek. She had 8 beautiful children. Beverly loved people and would always go out of her way to make them happy or help them out. She was a devoted Catholic and belonged to the Institute of Christ the King. Beverly attended daily Latin Mass and prayed the Rosary daily. Beverly enjoyed ice skating and making many quilts with her youngest daughter, Sara. They would spend endless hours quilting and sewing together, and Beverly even attended college classes with Sara for her own enjoyment, as she loved to learn. Beverly belonged to the 3rd Franciscan Order. She was loved by many, her family, friends and all her sisters, brothers, and her grandchildren. Beverly enjoyed attending football and hockey games. She was currently working for Fonferek Decorative Stone as a secretary, where she was a dedicated and hard worker. We loved our mom dearly and she will be greatly missed, but as she would say, "Don't worry, I'm watching over you from Heaven and I am happy in Heaven with Jesus." Now she is spiritually, always, and forever with us. Beverly was an amazing person and anyone who met her was a very lucky person.
Beverly is survived by her husband 47 years, Milton; 7 children, Jeff (Missy) Fonferek, Angela (Kurt) Piechocki, Tom Fonferek, Michael (Carrie) Fonferek, Maria (Nick) Cibula, Elizabeth Fonferek, and Sara Fonferek; grandchildren, Alexis, Gracelyn, Gabrielle, Hailey, Madalyn, Hanzel, Julius, Felix, and Sydney. Beverly is further survived by her siblings, Ronald (Doris) Wavrunek, Gerald (Gay) Wavrunek, Shirey (Jerry) Hein, Bernice (David) Hagenow, Judy (Michael) Schleis, and Susie (Greg) Riederer; sister-in-law, Leah Wavrunek; two brothers-in-law, Joe Fonferek and Lyle VanLanen; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She went to Heaven to join her mom and dad, Mabel and George Wavrunek; daughter, Maria Therese Fonferek; brother, Allen; sister, Kathleen; sister-in-law, Pat; and many relatives and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. At this time, cards or memorials may be forwarded to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
A special thanks to Milt, Tom, and Sara, for all of Beverly's caregiving, as well as all her other children being loving and supportive. The family would also like to thank Paul Cibula, for all his compassion for Beverly and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020