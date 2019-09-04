|
|
Beverly (Behling) Salewski
GREEN BAY - Bev Salewski, 79, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019 from complications related to a fall. During her last few days, she was surrounded by the people who cared for her the most. Bev will be joining her husband Jack, other family members and friends in heaven. She was born on the family farm in Brookside, WI to the late Walter and Frances (Reed) Behling. Bev graduated from Oconto High School in 1958. She married Jack Salewski on November 7, 1959, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Brookside, WI.
Bev spent more than 30 years of her working career in the Green Bay Public School System as Para-professional. Upon her retirement in 1999, she moved on to serve the congregation of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in various volunteer roles; working the monthly Fish Fry, the Annual Super Sale, and most importantly organizing funeral dinners.
In her free time Bev enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed Community Theater, playing cards, shopping, pot lucks, trivia, bible study, word games, Facebook, and her regular lunch dates with her many friends. The highlight of Bev's week were family dinners - Sunday evening with Kevin's family, Wednesday evening with Kim's family. While Bev loves her children and grandchildren, there is a special place in her heart for the great-grandchildren. Her purse contained an endless supply of treats and toys for their enjoyment.
Bev's legacy lives on through her children Kevin (Sue) Salewski, Kim (Randy) Ronsman; Grandchildren, Katy (Kelley) Krouth, Josh (Nicole) Salewski, Zachary Salewski and Alex Ronsman; Great Grandchildren, Jack and Henry Krouth, and Gwendolyn Salewski; Additionally, she is survived by Jack's siblings, Jacqueline (Merlin) Behling, Allen (Donna) Salewski, Jerry Salewski, Howard (Gaynell) Salewski, Jean (Mick) Merriman; brother in-law Allen Olsen. Bev is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bev will be greeted in heaven by her husband, Jack; her parents Walter and Frances Behling; brother Elroy (Betty) Behling and sister Elva (Paul) Eggert; her father and mother in-law, Myron and Blanch Salewski; her brothers in-law, David and Pat Salewski; sisters in-law Earline and Arbutus Salewski, Sally Olsen; along with other friends and acquaintances.
Friends may call at OUR SAVIOUR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 120 South Henry Street, Green Bay, WI 54302 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. David Hatch and Rev. Ros Schultz will be officiating. A private burial will take place at Nicolet Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be sent to Bev's Family at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established in Bev's name to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
Bev's family extends their gratitude to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital, Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for their support and compassionate care during the last few days of her life. Additionally, they would like to thank the pastors and congregation of Our Saviour for their support and prayers.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019