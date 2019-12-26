|
|
Beverly Smiley
Kewaunee - Beverly (Bev) J. Smiley, age 85 of Kewaunee died on December 25, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer. She was born on April 26, 1934 in Iowa to the late Ernest and Ruth (Thompson) Irons, the 12th of 14 children.
She graduated from New Albin High School in Iowa as the Salutatorian of her class. She then married Loren Smiley July 15, 1960 in DesPlaines, IL.
After time in DesPlaines and Mishicot they settled in Kewaunee in 1973 where she worked for the Kewaunee School District for a number of years.
She was an active member of Community Congregational Church in Kewaunee. She enjoyed family and friends her whole life and loved to do craft projects. Most that knew her ended up with one of her projects. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with Loren and seeing most of North America, Hawaii and the Bahamas. The last 30 years she was a Snowbird spending most of them in Arizona with good friends.
Survivors include Loren, her husband of almost 60 years; son Mike & Nancy Smiley and their children Briana & Friend Nate, Taylor & Fiancé Logan; daughter Sue Blodgett and her children Rachel & Nathan Lutterman, Ryan and Bailey. Also survived by sisters Laura Karczewski and Barb Mellum. She was proceeded in death by her siblings John, Benjamin, Dorothy, Robert, Wayne , Ruth, Homer, Lewis, Marjorie, Lorna and Karen.
Many thanks to Unity Hospice for all of their care and support over the past year especially Heather, Crystal, Gwen and Jennifer. Thanks to all the friends that came to keep Bev company and bringing food during her illness. And thank you to Loren for being a special care giver throughout this all.
Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 27 at Buchanan Funeral Home. Visitation continues at the funeral Home after 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, after which the procession will go to Community Congregational Church for a funeral service to be held at 10:30 a.m. by Rev. Dr. John Wallace.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019