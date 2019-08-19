|
Beverly Weber
Green Bay - Beverly Weber, 91, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1928, in Green Bay to Carl and Ruth (Peterson) Rehfus.
Bev graduated from Green Bay West High School. On September 10, 1949, she married Robert Weber at Westside Moravian Church in Green Bay. After their marriage, she stayed home with their children. Bev enjoyed baking, knitting, spending winters in Florida with Bob, visiting family out east, fishing in Door County at Anderson Dock, and playing cards.
Bev is survived by her children and their spouses, Marsha (Lynn) Ensign, John (Sharon) Weber, Karen (Ken) Merrell; grandchildren, Stacey (Marc) Horton, Scott Ensign, Amy (Jim) Kovach, Andrew (Karen) Ensign, Katherine Weber (Justin Reynolds), Benjamin Weber; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her parents.
Visitation will be held at Woodside Lutheran Home Chapel, 1040 Pilgrim Way, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24; followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Apfel officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to her niece, Bonnie Zima for the time she spent visiting with Bev; and to the staffs of Woodside Manor and Villa for their excellent care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019