Bill and Mary Gagnon

Green Bay - William (Bill) Charles Gagnon passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2020. His wife Mary Amelia (Wollin) Gagnon preceded him in death on September 27, 2011. Bill and Mary were married on June 12, 1966. They enjoyed their life together, the adventures they had and the many people they met along the way. Surviving them in death are their daughters Sally Hronek, Jennifer Karchinski (Jeff), Barbara Larsen, and Sharon Brauer (Steve). Also grandchildren Autumn Larsen, Lillian Larsen, Isaac Larsen, Alexandria Karchinski, Michelle Karchinski, and Aria Brauer. In lieu of flowers and cards, please leave condolences and fond memories at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
