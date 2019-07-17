|
Billie Jo Byng
Milwaukee - Billie Jo Byng, 37, Milwaukee, formerly of Green Bay, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1982, in Green Bay.
Billie Jo grew up and attended school in De Pere. She enjoyed fishing with her dad. Billie Jo enjoyed taking her children to water parks and camping.
She is survived by her four children, Marcus Witcher, Grace Byng, Jayden Byng, and Layla Byng; her father, Daniel Byng; brother, Nathaniel Byng; paternal grandmother, Carol Byng; one niece, four nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Billie Jo was preceded in death by her mother Brenda Herison; her paternal grandfather; and her maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20; followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Pensaukee. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019