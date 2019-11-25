|
Blake E. Wesner
Gillett - Blake E. Wesner, a lifelong resident of Gillett, WI passed away on Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born October 14, 1953 in Shawano, son of Reinhold R. Wesner and Beatrice J. (Neuman) Wesner. He graduated from Gillett High School in 1971, set and still holds the school record for the 100 yard dash and was also noted for his speed on the football field. Blake started his own Wisconsin Home Builders construction business and is well known in and around Gillett for the many projects he has done for people. He will always be remembered for his caring, giving and kind hearted ways. He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church, Gillett and served as its sexton for many years.
Blake was very active, loved the outdoors, keeping the wildlife surrounding his house well-fed, golfing and four-wheeling with friends. He is known as the "glue" that held his group of longtime friends together, organizing many gatherings and outings. Blake was a die hard Packer fan, made it to Superbowl XLV in 2011 Arlington, TX. In his younger days he traveled most of the states in the US, recently visited Austria, and this summer toured Alaska.
Blake is survived by his sister Cindy (Dennis) Loken and his LOVE of his life; Donna Conant, special niece and nephew Kelly (Brady) Peters and Jason (Stephanie) Loken, and grandnieces Breana (Eric) Kelly, Ashley Loken, Eva and Ali Peters, great-grandniece Charlee Kelly and many special family, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 29th 2019 at St John's Lutheran Church, 101 W Main St., Gillett WI, visitation 9 AM to 11 AM, funeral services at 11 AM with Pastor William Kamke officiating.
Kuehl Funeral home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019