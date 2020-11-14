Blanche Miller
Dunedin, FL - Blanche "Kay" Miller, 89, of Dunedin, Florida, formerly of Green Bay passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in a Florida hospital. She was born May 14, 1931, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Walter and Veronica (Blaskiewicz) Kaminski. After the death of her husband, Julius in 1971, Kay became the sole proprietor of Midwest Wire and Cable in Green Bay until 1989 when she retired and moved to Florida. As the owner of Midwest Wire and cable she was a proud member of the International Independent Showmen's Association as well as a strong partner in the Green Bay Broadway Business District.
Kay is survived by two daughters, Frances (Richard) Vartanian, Allouez and Esther (James) Paters, De Pere; three sons: James and Bev, Kaukauna; Wayne and Sue, Minnetonka, MN, and Steve and Debbie, Allouez. Kay is further survived by 13 grandchildren: Nicole (Jeremy), Ryan, Cassandra (Vishal), Jessica, Jacob, Jordan, Justin, Josh, Brad, Matthew (Rachel), Krystal (her fiance' Sebastian) Julia and James Jr.; 8 great-grandchildren and an unborn great-grandson, her brother, Peter Kaminski; sisters-in-law, Libby Miller and Gloria Eilerman; special nephew, Nick Kaminski; special nieces, Catherine Semienick and Judy Callaghan; cousin, Ted Miller; niece, Sandra Burrows and nephew, Robert Miller as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Cinelli, and her second husband, Julius Miller; sisters: Catherine Carlson, Laura Kaminski, Wanda Kaminski and Helen Michalski; her brother, Joseph Kaminski, nieces: Janet Semienick, Sophie Westfield and special niece, Dorothy La Morte
Private family services will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on Monday, November 16. Burial to follow in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.prokowall.com
