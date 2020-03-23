|
|
Blossom Bierke
Green Bay - Blossom C. Bierke, 93, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on Sept. 2, 1926, in New Franken to the late Arthur and Julia (Dupont) Brunner. Blossom graduated from Green Bay East High School with the class of 1944. After meeting Kenneth Bierke Sr. at Kroll's East in Green Bay, in May of 1944, they were united in marriage on November 28, 1944, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Green Bay. After graduating from cosmetology school, Blossom took a position with Preble Beauty. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of the White Shrine for the Theodore Roosevelt Masonic Lodge in Green Bay. Blossom was a life-time member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Green Bay and recent member of Christ Alone Presbyterian Church. Blossom was active in Grace Presbyterian as a Sunday school teacher, a church elder and member of Willing Workers. She was an avid reader and seamstress and enjoyed making puzzles and doing craftwork. Blossom will also be remembered for her skill in cribbage, enthusiasm for Bingo and gathering with family and friends at Eddie Whipp's.
Blossom will be missed by her children, Kenneth (Everdinah) Bierke, Jr., Diane (Dr. Stuart Nelson) Bierke-Nelson and Brian (Wendy Muth) Bierke; grandchildren, Brandon Bierke, Dr. Joshua Nelson, Dr. Jesse Nelson, Ian, Henry and Emilie Bierke; brother, Ronald (Carolyn) Brunner; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Blossom is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bierke Sr.; siblings, Melvin (Donna) Brunner, Darrel (Barbara) Brunner, Sharon (Ralph) Lyons.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Blossom's family would like to thank the staff of Allouez Sunrise Village for their years of loving support and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to July 31, 2020