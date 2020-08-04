Bob Filler
Robert A. "Bob" Filler, 68, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 following a series of health issues. He was born on August 10, 1951 in Los Angeles, California; son of Leo and Anne (Ferguson) Filler.
Bob grew up in Marinette and attended Marinette Catholic Central High School. He worked in radio for many years, beginning as a DJ at WMAM and later in advertising at WNFL and WGEE/WIXX in Green Bay, where he received several ADDY Awards for his work. He also had fun performing with the Green Bay Community Theater during this time.
He began a successful second career at American Airlines in 1989, eventually specializing in training and emergency management services. He was proud of his work there and enjoyed the travel experiences it allowed him and his family. A highlight was receiving the Golden Eagle Award for his achievements. It was during his employment there that he made the move to Fort Worth, Texas, where he lived until 2019.
Bob enjoyed swimming, traveling, listening to his massive vinyl record collection, cheering on the Packers, visiting with friends, and the Mickey-Lu's Double Brat.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Robbi (Chris) Dewsnap; grandchildren, Logan and Nathan; former wife Roberta "Bobbi" Carlson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in deaths by his parents, Leo and Anne; sister Patricia "Patti" Filler; and other extended family members.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Bellin Hospital, Bishop's Court, Rennes Health Center, and Unity Hospice for their compassion and support given to Bob during this difficult time.
Family and friends may join us for a celebration of his life at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020. Interment will be at Forest Home Cemetery in Marinette. To extend online condolences to the family, please visit www.ryanfh.com
