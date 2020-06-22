Bob GrafGreen Bay - Bob Graf, 56, of Green Bay beloved husband of Lisa (Laack) Graf departed this life as a result of a motorcycle accident on June 17, 2020. Riding his bike was his true passion so he left this life in style doing what he loved.Bob was born on June 13, 1964 son of Jean Graf and Frank Miller. He grew up in Park Falls, WI and later married Sue Gear in 1986 and they had two daughters: Katie and April. He attended UW Eau Claire where he obtained his Bachelors Degree. They settled in Green Bay where he began his career at St. Vincent's Hospital as a Medical Technologist. He met his current wife Lisa 27 years ago and they were married in Las Vegas in 2004.Bob was most passionate about the open road and riding his motorcycle. He was an amazing father always helping his girls with whatever they needed. He really loved riding his motorcycle if we forgot to mention it. He was an unbelievable grandpa that loved his grandchildren, was always goofy and when not being a grandpa he was on his motorcycle riding. It's a good thing his wife Lisa enjoyed riding the motorcycle or she would have spent an awful lot of time alone. Bob was also an amazing son, who never missed a Saturday call to his mom, he hung up the phone, and was on the bike again. He adopted several more children in feline form Sierra and Cheyenne but was a "manly" cat man. His only frustration with the cats, is he couldn't figure out how to strap them to the bike. Back to the "manly" thing, he also loved to craft and was really good with tools. Trick or treating with the grandkids was always a good time, he always went as a motorcycle rider. His greatest passion was his motorcycle if we didn't get the point across already.He is survived by his wife Lisa, oldest daughter: Katie Graf and her children: Alex, Maddie, and Fia and youngest daughter, April (Steven) Verheyen and their children: Lincoln, Sydney, and Gannon. Bob leaves his parents Jean Graf and Frank Miller, and a sister, Cindy. His two fur babies, Sierra and Cheyenne along with numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Don Lorge and a brother, John Graf.A visitation celebrating Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, June 24th from 1 PM - 4 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.