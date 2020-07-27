Bob "Lefty" Roffers
Bob "Lefty" Roffers, 78, Green Bay, was called to his heavenly home Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Robert Joseph Roffers was born August 3, 1941, son of the late Lester and Henrietta (Kocken) Roffers in De Pere, WI. He married Patricia Vandenberg in De Pere on May 1, 1965. Together they raised four children on a dairy farm in Wayside that included horses, which was a true passion for both of them. Bob loved to play sports. In high school he was involved in hockey and excelled in baseball, getting drafted by the Chicago White Sox as a pitcher in 1960. Later he played many seasons of touch football as a quarterback in the De Pere/Green Bay leagues, and tournaments in surrounding areas. In 1976 Robert founded Roffers Concrete Construction. In 1990 they sold the dairy portion of their lives and focused solely on their concrete business. Robert and Patricia then retired to the Parnell, WI, area where they continued to enjoy their lifelong love of horses and horseback riding through the hills of the Kettle Moraine. Robert also enjoyed playing sports throughout his life, playing chess, and euchre.
Robert will be sadly missed by his wife, Patricia, and four children: Scott (Jodi) Roffers, Waupun, Eric (Roxanne) Roffers, De Pere, Lance (Karla) Roffers, Green Bay, April (Jamie) Schultz, Brillion; fourteen grandchildren: Luke (Ally), Ashley, Alyssa, Seth; Morgan, Hannah, Isaac, Noah, Samual, Nicolas Roffers, Nathan Stamper, Mason, Lydia, Olivia Schultz; and 1 great granddaughter: Westlyn Roffers; his sisters: Betty (the late Jim) Schmidt, Seymour, Linda (Gary) Halase, Freedom; five brothers: Willard (Jean) Roffers, Ashwaubenon, Harley (Nancy) Roffers, Denmark, David (Claire) Roffers, Green Bay, Gary (Linda) Roffers, DePere, Joe Roffers, De Pere; sister-in-law: Catherine (Mike) Pellowski, Sheboygan, brother-in-law: Robert (Mary) Vandenberg, De Pere. Robert also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceeded in death by his parents, two brothers: Jim Roffers, and Mike Roffers, and his mother and father-in-law.
Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends. We are able to see a bit of him every day in the lives of those that loved him, laughed with him and learned from him.
Friends may call from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday July 30th, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 No. 10th Street, De Pere, WI. A funeral service will begin at 7:00pm with Dcn Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
