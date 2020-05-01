|
Bobbi Jo Smith
Denmark - Bobbi Jo Smith, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Denmark. She was born on December 27, 1984 in Green Bay to the late Jeri Ann Hanson and Robert Smith. She was energetic, outgoing and loved to laugh. She always enjoyed music and going to concerts, the great outdoors and bonfires with family and friends, but her greatest joy was her son Blaze.
She is survived by her son, Blaze, best friend, James, siblings; Bailey (Chase), Michael, Stephanie (Brendan), Nicole (Tyler), Asha (Nate) and "G-ma" Michelle. Bobbi is further survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Jeri Ann and Robert and her dad Dean.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Information regarding future service arrangements as well as online condolences may be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020