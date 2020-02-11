|
|
Bobbie Jo Solchenberger
Algoma - Bobbie Jo Solchenberger, 29, Algoma, passed away unexpectedly Saturday February 8, 2020. She was born March 8, 1990 in Green Bay to Angela (Steinfeldt) Krueger and Daniel Skenandore.
Bobbie Jo is survived by her husband Michael Solchenberger, her two sons James and Jackson Solchenberger. As well as by her bunny Rufus and her dog Hank; fathers Lonnie Krueger and Daniel Skenandore; siblings Stephanie (Kyle Vincent), Amanda (Tyler) Jerome, Andrew Krueger, Hailey Skenandore, Matthew Vanstraten, Matthew (Brittany) Solchenberger; nieces and nephews Angelynn, Silas, Ryett, Brayden, Kylie, Lakelyn, Blake and Mariah; Mothers-in-laws and fathers-in-laws David Solchenberger and Becca Nowak and Karen and Randy Theys; aunts and uncles Sheila Steinfeldt, Tina House, Kevin (Diane) House, Patrick McMillen, Roland Jr. Vandehei, Cindy Lecker, Wanda Diemel, Tim Skenandore, Stacy Skenandore, Rosemary Stevens, Jim Stevens, Annette (Brad) Hansen, Nora Parsons and Jim Krueger; grandparents Elaine (Charles) Skenandore, David (Sharon) Steinfeldt, Jerry (Debbie) Cornelius and Grace Pagel; cousins Kasey, Nicole (Kyle), Josh, Tyler, Ricky, Kelly, Krista, Kevin Jr., Logan, Gage, Torin and Destiny; other aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her mom Angela Krueger, stepmom Michelle Skenandore, grandfathers Bill Pagel, Roland Sr. Vandehei and James Krueger; grandmothers Karen Barry and Marsha Krueger as well as other aunts, uncles, cousins and great grandparents.
Bobbie Jo enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies entailed fishing, camping, crafting and going on vacations with her loved ones. She worked at Door County Medical Center and was in school to be an LPN. If she had to choose, she would choose Michael over and over again. Without a pause. He was one of her greatest treasures. the bond she had with her boys was truly special. It will remain unchanged no matter the time or distance. It is and will forever be the purest love. She was so full of life and she has touched more lives that she will ever know. She will be missed by so many.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 3:00 PM until the time of services at 6:00 PM.
The family would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, EMT's and all of the St. Mary's Hospital Staff for their service and support.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up at Nicolet Bank under Bobbie's name.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Bobbie Jo's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020