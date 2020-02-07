|
Bobbie Longlais
De Pere - Bobbie Longlais, age 68, of De Pere, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Richard and Emilie (Schroeder) Zingler was born in De Pere. She married Larry Longlais on August 28, 1971 at First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere. Bobbie was always a caregiver, first for 20 years doing in-home daycare, then many years as an aide at Syble Hopp School, and later transitioned to taking care of her ailing mother and then her beloved grandchildren. Bobbie was an avid fan of the performing arts, even going so far as traveling to London to see Les Misérables. She accomplished her dream of traveling to Disney World with her entire family twice in 2011 and 2018 and was accompanied on many other travels by her dear friend Lynn Nelson.
Survivors include her husband Larry; children: Christopher (Heather) Longlais, Amber (Chad) Blahnik, Dr. Brett (Justin Smith) Longlais; grandchildren: Reese, Kogan, Tyla and Taya Longlais, Coltin, Joleigh, Jocelyn, Bryson, Cade, Jayci and Korbin Blahnik; sister Christine Seminari; "sister" Lynn Nelson; favorite pets Murphy and Bear.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Emilie, as well as a brother Steven Zingler.
Family and friends may visit at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, February 14, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will be held at noon with Rev. Meggan Farwell officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to her anonymous organ donor who on March 11, 2016 gave us the gift of four more years with Bobbie. We also wish to thank the compassionate crew of De Pere Fire and Rescue for their care through the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2020