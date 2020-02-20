|
Bonita H. Eickert
Brillion - Bonita H. Eickert, age 79, of Brillion, died peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Brillion West Haven. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Chilton, daughter of the late Roland & Edna (Federwitz) Dallmann. On April 12, 1969 she married Gerald N. Eickert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Bonita was employed at Chilton Metal Products and worked on the family farm and farmed with Jerry until 2008. Bonita loved to bake, play cards and all the family dogs that were part of her life through the years. Christmas was her favorite holiday and watched many Christmas movies this last holiday. She loved when company came to visit and looked forward to getting together with family for all the birthdays and holidays. We are going to miss your laugh, sense of humor and daily request for a Pepsi. Bonita was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Brillion. Survivors include her children: Kari (Rick) Dammerich of Mackville, Connie (Roberto) De La Torre of Hilbert, Jeffrey (Serena) Eickert of Brillion, Colleen Eickert of Kaukauna, 8 grandchildren: Helena, Nyah, Joseph, Ameilia, Riley & her fiancé Travis Stever, Brooke, Sienna & Aiden; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Diane (Roger) Krueger, Athlestane, Debbie (Joe) Pethan, Crivitz; and two brothers-in-law: Robert Eickert, Ronald (Glenda) Eickert, all of Brillion. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Gerald on April 4, 2018; a grandson: Jordan; one brother: Ronald "Horton" Dallmann; a sister: Charlotte Seahawer; a sister-in-law: Dolores Eickert; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Harvey and Charmaine Waack; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Holdena Eickert. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Ross Henzi will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday at the Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and then at the church on Monday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. A special thank you to the entire staff at West Haven and Southern Care Hospice for the care and compassion given to Bonita and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020