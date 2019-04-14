|
|
Bonnie Ann McKeough
Green Bay - Bonnie Ann McKeough, 87, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1932, in Chicago, IL to Edward and Anne (Cermak) Fik.
When Bonnie was a teenager, her family moved to Chippewa Falls, WI where her parents owned Wissota View. She graduated from McDonell High in Chippewa Falls and St. Joseph Nursing School in Marshfield. On May 29, 1954 Bonnie married Bernard M. McKeough in Chippewa Falls. After stops in St. Paul, MN and Sioux Falls, SD, they moved back to Green Bay in 1960. Bernie preceded her in death in 2009. She took wonderful care of her husband for the last 10 years of his life.
Bonnie was employed as a Nursing Supervisor at St. Vincent Hospital, retiring in 1994. After retirement, Bonnie volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul. Bonnie was very active in all of her children's extracurricular activities. She and Bernie were very involved with activities at St. Joseph Grade School and the Booster Club at Premontre High School.
Bonnie enjoyed going up to their family cottage on Bass Lake in Florence County and the numerous trips that she and Bernie went on.
Bonnie is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael and Patty McKeough, Ann and Jim Magestro, Kevin and Mary McKeough, Tim and Annette McKeough, all of Green Bay, and Patrick and Judy McKeough, Fond du Lac; grandchildren: Molly, Emily (Dan) Krueger and Anthony Bernard Magestro; Anna Westphal; Katie, Sami and Anna Fik McKeough; Kelly, Casey and Shannon McKeough; great-grandchildren, Paige, Marah, Tate, Henry, and Josie; sister, Billie (James) Lee; sister-in-law, Mary McKeough Shelley; special friends, Paul and Beth Geohagen, Jeep and Jeri Davidson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard M. McKeough; her parents; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom (Bea) McKeough; brother-in-law, Bo Shelley; and special friends, Donna and Bill DeMars and Jeannine Geohagen.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Visitation will continue at St. Joseph Catholic Church, (936 Ninth St.) corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to provide scholarships to future CNA's and caregivers who did so much for Bonnie and her family.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Oak Park Place, Dr. Hoppe and his staff for their compassionate and dedicated care of Bonnie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019