Bonnie Ausloos
Sampson - Bonnie Ausloos, 69, Sampson, died unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. The former Bonnie Holland was born July 29, 1950, in Green Bay and graduated from Preble High School.
Bonnie worked for many years at Pulaski Shell and the Krakow Convenience Store, where she made many friends. She liked to tease and have fun. Her passion was tending her flower beds. She also enjoyed a good game of cribbage and an occasional trout fishing expedition.
Survivors include her companion, John Jurecki; her siblings: Patrick (Sue) Holland, Wild Rose, Kathleen (James) Amenson, Luxemberg, Gail Jandrin, Crivitz; a sister-in-law, Becky Holland, Green Bay; her stepchildren: Robert (Lori) Ausloos, Clintonville, Diane (Brian) Puymbroek, Green Bay, Linda (Kirby) VandenBurgt, Green Bay, Patty (Randy) Webb, Green Bay, and Kristine (Andy) Ritzenhein, Darboy; 10 step grandchildren, six step greatgrandchildren; John's children: Paul Jurecki, Julia (Andrew) Pockat, and Mitchell Jurecki, and John's siblings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orin Ausloos, in 2010; a brother, Mike; and a brother-in-law, Ron Jandrin.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park St., Krakow, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Lena.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020