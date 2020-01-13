Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
W140 Park St.
Krakow, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
W140 Park St.
Krakow, WI
Bonnie Ausloos


1950 - 2020
Bonnie Ausloos Obituary
Bonnie Ausloos

Sampson - Bonnie Ausloos, 69, Sampson, died unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. The former Bonnie Holland was born July 29, 1950, in Green Bay and graduated from Preble High School.

Bonnie worked for many years at Pulaski Shell and the Krakow Convenience Store, where she made many friends. She liked to tease and have fun. Her passion was tending her flower beds. She also enjoyed a good game of cribbage and an occasional trout fishing expedition.

Survivors include her companion, John Jurecki; her siblings: Patrick (Sue) Holland, Wild Rose, Kathleen (James) Amenson, Luxemberg, Gail Jandrin, Crivitz; a sister-in-law, Becky Holland, Green Bay; her stepchildren: Robert (Lori) Ausloos, Clintonville, Diane (Brian) Puymbroek, Green Bay, Linda (Kirby) VandenBurgt, Green Bay, Patty (Randy) Webb, Green Bay, and Kristine (Andy) Ritzenhein, Darboy; 10 step grandchildren, six step greatgrandchildren; John's children: Paul Jurecki, Julia (Andrew) Pockat, and Mitchell Jurecki, and John's siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orin Ausloos, in 2010; a brother, Mike; and a brother-in-law, Ron Jandrin.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park St., Krakow, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Lena.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
