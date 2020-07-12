Bonnie B. McMahon
Green Bay - Bonnie B. McMahon, age 67, was called home by her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at her home with all of her family around her. She was born on August 30th, 1952, in Menominee, Michigan to Francis "Bill" and Lorraine Bunker. She married John McMahon on December 7th, 1968 in Coleman, Wisconsin. She worked as an RN in the Labor & Delivery department at St. Vincent Hospital for 26 years as she loved to treat and serve both the mothers and their new babies. Bonnie truly lived life to the fullest enjoying trips with her husband to their "second home" in Hawaii, Disney with her grandchildren, spending time with friends and family, working in her flower garden, watching her birds and loving her grandchildren. Bonnie was and always will be the rock of her family. She was always bringing joy to everyone and anyone she met. God used her to bless many greatly.
She is survived by her husband, John; her daughters, Stephanie (Eric Reisner) Borowski, Jennifer (Craig) Born & Heather (Patrick) Teske; her grandchildren, Ashley & Olivia Borowski and James & Owen Teske; her five siblings along with many family and friends.
Family, friends and others whose lives Bonnie has touched are invited to gather at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay, from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. A time of prayer will be held at 7 pm Wednesday. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 am Thursday at the church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at 11:00am at the church. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Due to Covid-19 health concerns, visitors and family are asked to wear a mask at all times while they are at the church. With additional concerns for everyone's safety, we ask that you limit attendees and time at the church. Memorials for the family can be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Bonnie's name to benefit cancer research.
The family would like to thank Dr. Denise Uyar and the team at Froedtert Cancer Center in Wauwatosa for their loving care.