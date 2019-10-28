|
Bonnie Bader
Coleman - Bonnie Bader age 64 of Coleman, passed away with her family by her side on October 26, 2019. She was born to the late Marvin and Ethel Fredrick on December 18, 1954. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1973. After school, Bonnie married the love of her life, Don Bader, on September 27th, 1975. She worked at Coleman Products for a number of years before helping her husband run a gas station and sporting goods store for over 24 years. Bonnie finished her working career working for Lena Fast Stop and Kwik Trip. She enjoyed kayaking, being outside, going to craft shows, and going to the casino with her husband. She was excellent at baking. Bonnie also loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband Don of 44 years, two children Eric Bader of Green Bay, Gina Bader of Durham, NC, one grandchild Olivia Van Elzen of Green Bay, two sisters Cheryl (Dennis) Alexander of Coleman, Annette Sobeck of Coleman and one brother Dale (Audrey) Fredrick of Coleman.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Trinity Lutheran Church in Coleman on Friday, November 1st from 9-12 Noon. The service will be at 12 Noon with Pastor Luke Myslik officiating.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their loving care and support for Bonnie, Kwik Trip for their help, and special friends and neighbors for their phone calls, cards and visits.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019