Bonnie Jean Hill



Green Bay - Bonnie Jean (Potvin) Hill, 87, passed away April 22, 2019. She was born August 24, 1931. Bonnie was raised by Ruth Potvin in Rapid River, Michigan. She was a devoted wife and mother. Bonnie married James Mertin Hill on April 2, 1953. She had a passion for cooking, baking (famous for her Ho Ho's) and enjoyed feeding and welcoming many guests into her Upper Michigan home. Bonnie also enjoyed shopping, sewing and crafting.



Bonnie is survived by her four children, Mark (Cathy) Hill, Jacqueline (Bob) Tonnon, Dave (Judy) Hill, and Kristine (Craig) Nero; grandchildren, Jim (Amanda), Holly (Mike), Jesse (Melissa), Jay (Tammy), Jim, Brittnie, Ashley, Melissa (Dan) and Garret (Brandi); great-grandchildren, Brynn, Evan, Logan, Lauren, London, Parker, Piper, Gabby, Brennan, Susan, Isiah, Jaxon, Ryker and Pierce; sister-in-law, Pat Potvin.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hill; sisters, Pat Barbeau, May Lou Hines and Carol Becker; one brother, Jack Potvin; and granddaughter, Amber Nero.



Per Bonnie's wishes, a private family service will be held. Lyndahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Bonnie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



The family would like to thank the staff of Woodside Manor for taking such good care of Bonnie over her years of residence with them. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary