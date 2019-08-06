|
Bonnie Jo (Mathie) Kanzenbach
- - Born January 6, 1945 to Joe and Doreen Mathie, she was their eldest child. The family owned a spacious and scenic property on the Wolf River in Shawano, where Bonnie grew up surrounded by her 6 beloved Sisters.
Later, as the owner of Red Barn Antiques in Green Bay, she and her husband Bill were a hardworking and adventurous duo who did many antique shows in Wisconsin and Illinois for over 30 years.
A special thank you goes out to the all the devoted nurses in various memory care homes that made her laugh. Not even alzheimers could dampen her spirit, or keep her smile from brightening any room.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019