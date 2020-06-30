Bonnie Kay Rochon
Oak Creek - Bonnie Kay Rochon, 74, of Oak Creek, WI and formerly of De Pere, WI and Norway, MI passed away surrounded by her daughters on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Bonnie was born on October 25, 1945 in Findlay, OH to the late Ralph and Ruth (Grove) Woodruff. On May 22, 1976 she married the love of her life Harlan Rochon. Together they worked hard to build a family full of love.
She was a High School graduate of Mississinewa High School in Gas City, Indiana. Bonnie retired in 2005 from the VA hospital where she worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years.
Bonnie will be forever remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile, her stunning eyes and her heart of gold. She loved to host parties; the planning and food preparation were amongst her favorite things.
She had a love of sewing. One of her many accomplishments was hand-making both her daughters bridesmaid's dresses for their weddings. Her biggest dream was to open her own sewing boutique one day.
Bonnie was a huge Packer fan and was thrilled when Davante Adams gave her a high-five at practice. She was also lucky enough to get a photo with Mark Murphy while tailgating.
She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart.
Bonnie is survived by her children: Dane (Kirsten) Bagley, Steve Bagley, Racquel (Mark) Gauthier, Christie (Adam) Timbrook; 12 grandchildren that she loved dearly; two sisters: Sue (Joe) Isaacs and Diane (Don) Combs; many members of the Rochon family, along with many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and loving husband Harlan, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Uldage and Marie (Rabitoy) Rochon; grandson Brandon Bagley and nephew Chad Rochon.
Visitation for Bonnie will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 4pm - 6pm. A service celebrating her life will follow at 6pm. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, Season's Hospice and Racquel and Mark Gauthier for the wonderful care given to Bonnie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.