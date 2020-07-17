1/1
Bonnie Kuehn
1931 - 2020
Bonnie Kuehn

Fredericksburg - Bonnie Kuehn, 89, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away July 9, 2020, at home after a lengthy battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Bonnie was born May 18, 1931, in Algoma, to Oliver Ruhnke Sr., and Anna (Helebrant) Ruhnke. She attended Kodan Grade School and graduated from Algoma High School, in 1948. After high school, she completed her formal education at the School of Business in Appleton. In December, 1969, Bonnie married Ted (H.T.) Kuehn in Colorado.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and Ted, her husband of 39 years. Also preceding her passing was a brother (Oliver Jr.), several Schnauzers and one Chihuahua. She is survived by sisters, Claire Massart (Sheboygan, WI), Annette Holtz (Kiel, WI) and 10 nieces and nephews.

At Bonnie's request no services will be held. Interment of her cremated remains will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, Texas.

To leave online condolences and view a complete obituary please visit: https://www.schaetter.com/obituary/bonnie-kuehn




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaetter's Funeral Home
301 East San Antonio Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-2151
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
