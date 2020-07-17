Bonnie Kuehn
Fredericksburg - Bonnie Kuehn, 89, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away July 9, 2020, at home after a lengthy battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Bonnie was born May 18, 1931, in Algoma, to Oliver Ruhnke Sr., and Anna (Helebrant) Ruhnke. She attended Kodan Grade School and graduated from Algoma High School, in 1948. After high school, she completed her formal education at the School of Business in Appleton. In December, 1969, Bonnie married Ted (H.T.) Kuehn in Colorado.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and Ted, her husband of 39 years. Also preceding her passing was a brother (Oliver Jr.), several Schnauzers and one Chihuahua. She is survived by sisters, Claire Massart (Sheboygan, WI), Annette Holtz (Kiel, WI) and 10 nieces and nephews.
At Bonnie's request no services will be held. Interment of her cremated remains will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.
Arrangements are being handled by the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, Texas.
