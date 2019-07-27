|
|
Bonnie (Bonita) L. DeWitt
HOBART - Bonnie (Bonita) L. DeWitt, 69, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1950 in Abrams to the late Norbert and Dorothy (Blaser) Rosenberg.
Bonnie graduated from Oconto High School in 1968 and went on to become a full-time mother. She was a strong woman rooted in her principles and remained selfless every minute of her life. Helping others put a smile on her face. She had a unique balance of strength and compassion; teaching the lessons defined by her values of hard work, integrity, and respect, in a warm hearted manner.
She worked outside of the home in food service at a variety of local elementary schools and businesses. Cooking was a means to her passion of gathering friends and family. Each year she would make Christmas cookies & candies which people anxiously anticipated. She looked forward to the annual fall family apple dumpling gathering and winter jambalaya fest where she was often found standing with a soiled apron in the kitchen smiling, watching as others laughed and reminisced over a plate of food.
Bonnie was not afraid to take on a challenge including co-owning a restaurant and later going back to school to become a paralegal. She was a talented seamstress and baker who enjoyed quilting, altering clothes and making beautiful wedding cakes. She also enjoyed the outdoors and gardening her favorite hostas.
She was a dedicated mother, sister and friend who would always lend a hand and remain a pillar of strength through difficult times for anyone in need. Bonnie was a beautiful woman both inside and out but was far too humble to see it herself.
Bonnie is survived by her sons; Tom DeWitt, Winneconne, Tim DeWitt, Ypsilanti, MI, Kerry (Tracey) DeWitt, Mooresville, NC, and Kory DeWitt, Pulaski; grandson Declan; siblings Jeanne Wroblewski, Judy (Kelly) Steffens, Dennis (Chris) Rosenberg, Gary (Judy) Rosenberg, Kathy (Ray) VanVonderen and Carol (Tom) Thiel and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Dorothy (Blaser) Rosenberg and brothers Doug Rosenberg and David Rosenberg.
Family and friends may call at Ss. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Road, Suamico on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Father David Hoffman officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Bonnie's family would like to thank the staff at Emerald Bay and AseraCare Hospice for their dedicated support and kindness through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those who wish to make donations to the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Additionally, her loving brothers & sisters will place a memorial tile at Lambeau field to honor her life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019