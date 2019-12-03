|
|
Bonnie L. (Blaser) Lutzow
GREEN BAY - On November 30, 2019 God called Bonnie L. (Blaser) Lutzow and she answered, "Here I am Lord." Surrounded by family, she left her earthly home to join her heavenly father. She was greeted by her grandparents, niece Leah, and her mother Ann "Rita" Foley. What joy there must have been at the gates of heaven!
Bonnie was born on June 5, 1958 in Green Bay. She moved to Texas in the 80s where she had her two children, then moved back shortly after so they could get to know their families. She was a dedicated employee at St. Vincent Hospital for just under 25 years, filling a number of different roles. Her caretaking nature and compassion for the underserved also led her to both volunteer and work at St. John's Homeless Shelter. She was very social and loved getting to know the guests there. Her spirited love for animals fueled her tireless efforts as a volunteer for Keshena Animal Help & Rescue for a number of years. Bonnie was a rare gem, always putting others before herself and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need without hesitation or judgment. God and family were always the most important things to her. She loved to dance, garden, feed the birds and squirrels (or any wildlife that found its way into the backyard), and of course, chocolate.
Bonnie is survived by the two loves of her life, her children, Brandon and Heather Lutzow; her five siblings: Eileen (Steve) Fritsch, Lori (Terry) Wheeler, Mark (Kari) Blaser, Karl (Judy) Blaser, Rosanne (Mark) Hall; her father Bucky (Terry) Blaser; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her charisma, awesome sense of humor, positivity, infectious laugh, and kind, loving heart attracted a countless number of cherished friends over the years. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. "Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not."
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10-12 at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, East-Town location, 2379 E. Mason St. in Green Bay. Funeral service will begin at noon, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, 1677 Cty Rd C, Chase, WI. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established under the name Heather Lutzow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019