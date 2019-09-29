Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Oconto, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Oconto, WI
Bonnie Pagel


1946 - 2019
Bonnie Pagel Obituary
Abrams - Bonnie Jean Pagel, 73, of Abrams, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. Bonnie was born January 20, 1946 in Shawano to the late Melvin and Mary (LeBreck) Ausloos. She married Roger Pagel on November 27, 1965. Bonnie loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing puzzles and most of all pleasing everyone. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Roger Pagel; two sons, Brad (Megan) Pagel, Chad (friend Katy) Pagel; two sisters, Janice Barr, Dawn (Dr. Todd) Schroeder; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ausloos, Carolyn (Don) Kieler; six grandchildren, Kurt, Melissa, Kyle, Gabriel, Madelin, Deagan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Matt Pagel and brother, James Ausloos.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 10 AM to 1 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 1 PM Wednesday at the church with the Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will be at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, 2019
