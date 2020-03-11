|
Brad Karchinski
Brad Karchinski 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. Brad was born on November 5th,1965 in Grand Rapids MN,to the late Robert and Carolyn Karchinski. He was a graduate of Preble High School and served in the Navy for 4 years after high school.
Brad married Julie (LaMountain) on Oct 1st,1999 at Holy Trinity Church in Green Bay. Brad was proceeded in death by both his parents and all grandparents.
Brad was a long-term employee of Advanced Carpet Care which was owned by his best friend Gary. Brad enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Packers. He loved to play cribbage with family and grandkids.
Brad was loved dearly by his wife Julie and enjoyed 20 years of marriage. He liked to spend time with his family.
Brad is survived by his wife Julie, Casey Karchinski (brother), Todd Karchinski (brother) and Lori. Robin Karchinski (sister). Brittany Karchinski (niece). Jamie Martens-Manns (step-daughter) and Sam. Five step grandkids: Kylee, Lauren, Morgan, Gyriece, and Taytum. Brad is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family would like to give special Thanks to Uncle Mickey Karchinski, Gary Flynn, Terry Chambers, Debbie and Blaine Konitzer
A Private service will be held in the future for immediate family and close friends.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020