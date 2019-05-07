|
|
Brad Nernberger
Kelly Lake - Brad Nernberger, 49, Kelly Lake, died Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019 at home with family and friends present, following a short illness with cancer. He was born March 19, 1970 in Oconto to Lee and Sharon (Purgett) Nernberger. Brad grew up on the Pensaukee River in the Abrams area and was confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John's Lutheran Church in the Town of Morgan. He attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1988.
Following graduation, Brad worked in road construction and was currently employed by BelGioioso Cheese. Brad loved the outdoors, especially snowmobiling and boating with his many friends and family. He was also known as a good Karaoke participant while having fun. Brad will fondly be remembered for his love of life and being a good friend to many.
Survivors are his parents, Sharon Nernberger, Kelly Lake; Lee Nernberger, Crivitz; his brother, Chad Nernberger, Kelly Lake; one nephew, Justin Nernberger; aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Lillian Nernberger and his maternal grandparents, John "Jack" and Barbara Purgett.
Visitation with the urn present will be held after 10am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Lloyd Luedeman officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2019