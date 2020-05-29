Bradley C. Meisner
De Pere - Bradley Charles Meisner, age 50, of De Pere passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020. The son of Marshall and Shirley (Wudtke) Meisner was born on December 27, 1969 in Green Bay and grew up in the shadows of Lambeau Field. The Meisner Family Farm was a second home for him as a child and held a very special place in his heart. He reminisced often about the simple days on the farm. Brad graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 1988. You may remember him racing Military Ave. in his treasured '68 GTO. Brad started out in cabinetry as a teenager and grew into an expert custom cabinetmaker and master carpenter. His exceptional talents will live in our homes forever. In 2009, Brad met the love of his life, "his girl", Tanya and together they spent the best years of his life. They created and built together, they adventured and dreamed together. Somehow, he got her to skin deer and mix concrete and somehow, she got him to allow the hunting dogs be house dogs too. Brad has three amazing children, Chris, Katie, and Jack. He is so proud of each of them and loves what they love. His granddaughter Evelynn is so special to him and brought so much extra joy to his life. The extra time they all had together these past few months were truly a blessing. From birth to death, Brad loved his times at the family cabin on Lake Lucerne. As he would say, "many bucks were harvested, and fish were slain there." Brad never missed a chance to hang with his family and friends. No need for a TV with Brad around. His photographic memory could take us on the wildest adventures for hours. Moss definitely didn't grow under this rolling stone, he was on the move and loving life.
Brad is survived by the love of his life, Tanya Horn. His children Christopher Challe, Katie and Jackson Meisner and his best hunting pal, Butch. His granddaughter, Evelynn Jensen-Challe. His dear mother, Shirley Meisner, special Aunt Sue (Ron) Riemer. Siblings Michael (Tami) Meisner, Lori (Shannon) Folkman, and Leanne (Donnie) McDonald. His nieces and nephews, Nick (Katie) Meisner, Goddaughter Gabi Meisner (fiance Joe Wilson), Jarrod and Jason Folkman, Hannah and Sam McDonald. Grandnieces, Madeline and Isabella. And numerous cousins and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marshall Meisner, who shaped Brad to be the man he was, and his beloved grandparents.
A private ceremony was held for Brad. A celebration of his life is scheduled for June 28, 2020 at his beloved Lake Lucerne family cabin with more details to come.
Many thanks to the nurses and doctors at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center for keeping Brad here with us just a little bit longer. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to leave online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.