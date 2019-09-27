|
|
Bradley Gerbers
Racine (formerly of Gillett) - Bradley D. Gerbers, age 47 of Racine, formerly of Gillett, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Brad was born on August 4, 1972 in Natick, Massachusetts to Clifford and Mary Gerbers. He graduated from Gillett High School with the Class of 1990 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a business degree. For many years, Brad worked as an operations manager in the logistics field. Brad was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and greatly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was well known for his kind and giving heart and in recent years advocated for the American Liver Foundation.
Brad is survived by his parents, Clifford and Mary; 3 siblings, Gregory (Sarah), Daniel, and Laurie (Elizabeth); 4 nieces and nephews, Tyler, Ella, Liam, and Cicely. He is further survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Henrietta Gerbers and Edwin and Mildred Leininger; 2 cousins, Amy and Scott; aunt, Linda Danen.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring (116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 4 pm to 8 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church in Gillett from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with Father Robert Ni Ni officiating. Brad will be interred at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, the liver transplant team, and his many caregivers for the excellent care and compassion offered to Brad and his family during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019