|
|
Bradley Joseph Lantagne
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share with you that Brad's 28-month battle with metastatic colon cancer ended on January 15, 2020 at Cedars Sinai medical center in Los Angeles, California. He fought whole heartedly with positivity and never looked back.
Brad was born on October 7, 1984 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Roger and Julie Lantagne. He was gifted in both athletics and academics. Brad played youth soccer for many years. He attended St. John the Baptist School, where he was active with Boy Scouts and St. John Javelin football team. His high school years were spent at Bay Port High School, graduating in 2003. During his years at Bay Port, he played baseball, basketball and football. Brad also ran track during his senior year and broke the previous school record in the 4x100 relay - which had stood for 31 years prior. He went on to play Defensive Back for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers football team. He graduated in 2008, with a degree in Biological Aspects of Conservation (BAC).
Following graduation from UW Madison, Brad relocated to Los Angeles. His studies in biology took him across California, where he did extensive water testing for Blaine Tech Services, Inc. He also ventured to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, where he worked as a biologist on the commercial fishing boats in the Behring Sea.
In 2011, Brad changed career paths and decided to return to his passion - his talented athletic abilities. He returned to California and became a NASM Certified Personal Trainer. He built a very successful business throughout the Los Angeles area. He took pride in getting himself back in the gym, to rebuild and better himself and his clients - "Be your best you!" Brad helped his clients get stronger and focused on things like cardio training, maintaining balance and other natural aging processes. Brad was a Tier 3 Trainer for the premier fitness club, EQUINOX, in Beverly Hills. He went on to work with his clientele at other private gyms and in the comfort of their own homes.
Many of Brad's greatest joys revolved around nature and the great outdoors: from back country hiking in Yosemite, to fishing walleye in Canada and hunting in the north woods with friends and family. His adventures took him to many regions, as far away as New Zealand and Australia, with his close friends Phil and Andrew. The California Condors was the group name they took on as a result of the search call they would use if they became separated in the wilderness. Brad could also be found spending countless days hiking with his Uncle Jeff in the National Parks and wilderness of the western United States.
In true Brad fashion, he inspired his father to "Get in Shape". Together they shared several adventures, including summiting Mt. Whitney in northern California, the highest mountain peak in the lower 48 states.
Brad and his mom shared a love of NASCAR racing and were able to attend the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California in March of 2019. They had the opportunity to enter the pits with pre-race passes and had up close interaction with the drivers and their vehicles.
In May of 2019, Brad took what he described as the ultimate Oahu vacation with his "special" friend, Marcie. So many memories were made, including a cage-free ocean dive with various species of sharks, an island helicopter tour, a traditional Luau and a visit to Pearl Harbor - all of which were firsts for Brad.
Brad could often be heard saying, "that's what we live for," and proclaiming these adventures as being "EPIC".
He joins his heavenly family of maternal grandpa Jim Merritt and paternal grandparents Ernest and Josephine Lantagne, as well as his beloved pups Ranger, Cocoa and Chopper the Great Dane.
In addition to his parents, Brad leaves his close earthly family, whom will miss him dearly, including:
his maternal Grandma Jean Merritt (Niagara, WI); Aunts and Uncles: Gene Lantagne (Niagara, WI); Jeff (Cathy) Merritt (Sobieski ,WI), Jay (Amy) Merritt, Quinnesec MI; Janice Merritt (Green Bay, WI); Jodi (Reiny) Klingeisen as well as numerous cousins including Dave (Jeanne) Lantagne, Geno (Dannette) Lantagne, Doug (Stacey) Lantagne, Mike (Heidi) Lantagne, Jamie (Gabe) Lewis, and Kendra (Jesse) Gribble, Bianca {Montgomery} Marshall, Kaylee Anderson, Jacob and Solomon Lantagne, Dylan (Taylor) Lantagne, JoLee and Jonah Klingeisen.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm, prayer service to follow. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale), on Friday from 10:00-11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Brad's memorial fund for distribution to his favorite causes.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020