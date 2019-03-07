Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Resources
Bradley Steven Curtin


Green Bay - Bradley Steven Curtin, 58, passed away March 3, 2019 at his home.

Brad was born April 28, 1960, in Laurium, MI. He was the beloved son of E. Gary Curtin and Mary Lou Studer-Curtin. Brad moved to Escanaba with his family in 1964 where he attended Lemmer School and later graduated from Escanaba High School in 1978. Brad was a Communications Major at Northern Michigan University.

He then moved to Green Bay, WI where he accepted a position as Program Director for the John Maino Show at WNFL radio, an affiliate of the NFL, where he had professional relationships with several Green Bay Packers.

Brad had a special love of Copper Country history. He especially enjoyed the history of Calumet & Hecla Mining Co. and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with those who also enjoyed that history.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Gary Curtin. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Curtin of Escanaba; brother, Michael (Sharon) Curtin of Escanaba; nephew, Shawn (Chantel) Curtin of Escanaba; uncle, Dennis (Isabel) Curtin of Lake Linden; aunt, Maurine (Weldon) Curtin of Lake Linden; step-nieces, Danielle, Christy, Angie and Jordan; as well as several cousins.

Services will be private. Burial will be in the Curtin plot, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Lake Linden, MI where Brad will join five generations of his pioneer family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Houghton County Historical Society in Lake Linden would be appreciated.

Malcore Funeral Home, Green Bay is assisting the family. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
