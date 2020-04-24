|
|
Bradley Tank
Athelstane - Bradley Allen Tank, age 56 of Athelstane, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Brad was born on May 19, 1963 to the late Elmer and Dorothy (Prenevost) Tank.
Brad is survived by his wife, Sherrie (Rhoades) Tank; 2 children, Daniel Schmidt and Billie Jo Powell; mother of Daniel, Mary Weisnicht; 3 grandchildren, Abrielle, Jack, and Dominic; 6 siblings, Donna Bohardt, Nancy Howe, JoAnne (Jerry) Witterholt, Randy (Judy) Tank, Crystal Graham, and Yvonne McCreary. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Tank.
A celebration of life will be held for Brad at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Bay at Suring Nursing Home for the care and compassion offered to Brad and his family during their time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020