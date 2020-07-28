Bradon Kustka
Kewaunee - Brandon J. Kustka was born on May 23, 1984 and returned to his Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020. Brandon was a kindhearted man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved shopping and playing games whether it was board games with friends or video games with his nephews Landon, Lance, Landen or his foster children. He loved the idea of being a Dad through fostering children and could not wait to meet his unborn child arriving in December. Brandon was looking forward to taking on more foster children and becoming a stay at home Dad at the beginning of the year.
Brandon is survived by his wife Erin (Selner) Kustka, their baby arriving in Dec., foster daughter Grace, and other foster children. He is also survived by his mother Cyndi (Greg) Leurquin, two half-sisters, grandmother Laverne Leurquin, goddaughter Annie Van Ess, mother-in-law Christine Selner, brother-in-law Tim (Bonnie) Selner, sisters-in-law Ann Selner (Jeff Beattie), and Danielle (Justin) Jandrin, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, close friend who was like sister Katie (Eric) Stanczak and many friends.
Brandon is being welcomed home by his maternal grandparents George and Ardith Kustka, his paternal grandparents, his father, father-in-law Dan Selner, sister-in-law Dawn Selner.
Visitation will be at Buchanan Funeral Home on Friday July 31 from 4:00pm- 7:00pm with prayer service to follow at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 8:00am-10:00am at Buchanan. Full Catholic mass will be held at 11:00am at St. Lawrence Church in Stangelville with Christian burial to follow.
They say it takes a family to raise a child. Brandon's mother would like to thank her family. I would like to start with Carmon & Mary Van Ess. Mary you were like a second mother to Brandon as you babysat for him while I worked and Carmon you were like a father to him. Scott and Tammy Van Ess you were like a brother and a sister to him. George, Al and Nancy Kustka and Sue (Denis) Vanden Heuvel, thank you for your support through the years. There wasn't anything you wouldn't do for Brandon. Brandon had very strong opinions, but he had a big heart. Brandon has taken part of my heart with him.
In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at Nicolet National Bank for Baby Kustka in memory of Brandon.
To protect all with pre-existing conditions, we politely ask family and friends to wear a mask and social distance when attending, thank you.
