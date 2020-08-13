Brandon Heimke
Lena - Brandon Heimke, 24, formerly of Lena, passed away Tuesday Aug 11, 2020. He was born May 25, 1996 in Sheboygan. Brandon graduated from Lena High School, Class of 2014. After graduation he began working at Premier Bleachers. Most recently, he was employed by Delta Force PI Security. He served as a sergeant and was assigned to Marinette Marine. Brandon was a member of First American Lutheran Church in Oconto for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and video games. Brandon enjoyed working with electronics and was a causal inventor.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debra Heimke; a sister, Chelsey (Mason Vandenbush) Heimke; Paternal grandmother, Shelby Heimke; Maternal grandparents, Venna and Russel Dreshek; his birth grandparents, Cliff and Barb, Lila and Frank; a niece, Carson Vandenbush; aunts and uncles, David Dreshek, Tim and Cathy Heimke, Jeff and Dawn Heimke, David (Sandy Klein) Heimke, Sheila and Rob Uelmen; his birth parents, Kathy (Mike) Boushley, Jason Brown; special friends, Andrew and Elizabeth Foley and their son, Alvin, Ryan Ostrenga; many special cousins and other relatives and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Russell Heimke; cousins, River Heimke and Kelly Belleau; a great aunt, Shirley Hanson.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main Street, Lena, on Sunday Aug. 16, 2020, from noon until 4 p.m. A memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery in Lena.
A special word of thanks to the Peshtigo Police Dept., Oconto Co Sheriffs Dept., Murphy Development, and our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers for all of your outreach, love and support during this difficult and tragic time in our lives. Thank-You Tom and Debi