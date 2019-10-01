|
Brandon L. Krueger
Algoma - Brandon L. Krueger, 20, Algoma passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by his family. He was born to Ervin and Gayle (Massart) Krueger on January 25, 1999. He graduated from Algoma High School and was an active member at the CP center. His family was very important to him and he enjoyed Christian Music, Legos and Superheroes.
He is survived by his parents Ervin and Gayle Krueger; his brothers and sisters, Stacie (Erik) Jacquet, Nicole (Bryan) Wiesner, Kevin Krueger, Sara (fiancé Joe Mallegni) Krueger, Cody (fiancé Kinzzy Mcfadden), Paige Krueger, and McKale Krueger; grandparents, Marvin Massart, Glenn and Denise Krueger; nieces and nephews, Chelsie, Colbi, Tia, Keagan, Noah, Bentley, Hazel and Ivan; and by special friend Kalista Paszczak. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Sandy Massart; grandmother Maryjane Schuyler; uncle Aaron Krueger; and brother-in-law Jon Clark.
All are welcome for a celebration of life at the Algoma Boat Club on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Food and refreshments will be served for everyone. In lieu of flowers donations will be given to . Wiesner & Massart is assisting the family, share a fond memory of Brandon at www.wiesnermassart.com.
A special thank you to Unity Hospice, the St. Mary's ICU staff and Rockwood Heights Group Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019