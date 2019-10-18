|
|
Brenda Champeau
Green Bay - Brenda L. Champeau, 55, Green Bay, feel asleep in the arms of the Lord on Oct. 16, 2019 while at a local hospital. Born April 17, 1964, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of Fred and Carol Champeau. She is a graduate of Green Bay Preble High School. Brenda will be remembered as a fun-loving person who enjoyed her friends and family.
Brenda is survived by her three children, Nicole, Deanna and Branden; two grandchildren; her parents, Fred and Carol; siblings, Fred Jr., Linda, Lorie, Debra, Julie, Randy, John, Michele, Cindy, and Carolann; her companion, Richard; close friend, Brian; her birth mother, Jackie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; brother, Danny; brother-in-law, Dusty; uncles and an aunt.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 4pm until the time of the service. Memorial service 7pm, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019